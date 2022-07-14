STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Waive off crop loans to aid ryots: BJP

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has demanded the waiver of crop loans as promised by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and ensure that farmers affected by rains, get new crop loans.

Published: 14th July 2022

A lorry is stuck in the middle of a flooded road in Peddapalli district near Ganganagar following heavy rains

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has demanded the waiver of crop loans as promised by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and ensure that farmers affected by rains, get new crop loans. Addressing media at BJP’s party office in Nampally on Wednesday, Sanjay urged the Chief Minister to shed his lethargy and come to the rescue of farmers who have suffered major crop loss due to heavy rains in the past few days.

“In 2018, KCR had promised to waive all crop loans to the tune of Rs 8,000 crore but has failed to keep his word. As a result, the bankers are adjusting even the savings of the farmers against their past loans, forcing the farmers to depend on private money lenders,” he said.

Pointing out that the Centre was spending Rs 27,000 per acre on fertiliser subsidies and on Kisan Samman Nidhi, he said that the State government was shrugging off its responsibility by giving Rythu Bandhu amount of Rs 10,000 per acre, and discontinuing all other subsidies. He also demanded that the State government rise to the occasion and take steps to help people in rain-affected districts, by setting-up control rooms with helpline numbers, to speed up rescue efforts and to see that people did not have to worry about food and other supplies.

