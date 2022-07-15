AI, big data courses for Inter students in Telangana

Renuka kalpana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Intermediate students can now learn new subjects like Cyber Security and Artificial Intelligence as the Board of Intermediate Education has introduced 6 new vocational courses from the upcoming academic year (2022-23).

The three courses introduced for Computer Science students are Cyber Physical Systems and Security, Cloud Computing and Big Data/AI and Machine Learning. Whereas the vocational courses for Electronics stream include Electronics and Video Engineering, Biomedical Engineering and Embedded System. An order to this effect was issued by The Higher Education Board, directing authorities to include these courses at three government colleges — Government Vocational Junior College Nampally, New Government Junior College Kukatpally, and Government Junior College for Boys Falknuma.

