STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

AI, big data courses for Inter students in Telangana

Whereas the vocational courses for Electronics stream include Electronics and Video Engineering, Biomedical Engineering and Embedded System.

Published: 15th July 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Renuka kalpana
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Intermediate students can now learn new subjects like Cyber Security and Artificial Intelligence as the Board of Intermediate Education has introduced 6 new vocational courses from the upcoming academic year (2022-23).

The three courses introduced for Computer Science students are Cyber Physical Systems and Security, Cloud Computing and Big Data/AI and Machine Learning. Whereas the vocational courses for Electronics stream include Electronics and Video Engineering, Biomedical Engineering and Embedded System. An order to this effect was issued by The Higher Education Board, directing authorities to include these courses at three government colleges  — Government Vocational Junior College Nampally, New Government Junior College Kukatpally, and Government Junior College for Boys Falknuma.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Patna SSP draws parallels between Islamic extremist body and RSS; BJP roiled
Image of a saffron flag used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Lucknow: Row over 'namaz at Lulu Mall', Hindu group seeks nod to recite Hanuman Chalisa
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp