STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BJP MP's convoy attacked during visit to rain-hit village in Telangana

Police said the residents were agitated that their long pending demand for the construction of a shelter in the village where they can temporarily stay during rains, has not been met.

Published: 15th July 2022 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind

Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KARIMNAGAR: A clash broke out between a group of villagers and supporters of BJP MP D Arvind during his visit to a rain-affected region in Jagtial district on Friday, and the Parliamentarian's convoy was attacked, police said.

Arvind alleged that the ruling TRS was behind the attack on him.

Police said the residents were agitated that their long pending demand for the construction of a shelter in the village where they can temporarily stay during rains, has not been met.

The people were against the visit of any public representative to their village as their demand remained unfulfilled.

A vehicle in the MP's convoy suffered damage when a stone was hurled at it, while he was returning after visiting another place, they said, adding that a case would be registered if Arvind's supporters lodge a complaint.

Later, in a tweet, Arvind said, "Another cowardly attack by #TRS against me ! People are making distress calls for help from the flooded region and TRS govt has the devious leisure to plan and attack against my karyakartas and me !."

Local TRS leaders opposed his visit as he would highlight their 'failures,' he claimed.

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders condemned the “attack” against Arvind.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhramapuri Arvind BJP TRS
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp