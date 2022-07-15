STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress serves show cause notice to Feroz Khan

Khan reportedly spoke in favour of the BJP while being interviewed by a local news channel.

Published: 15th July 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress has issued a show cause notice to Feroz Khan, who unsuccessfully contested from Hyderabad parliamentary constituency in the last general election, for making anti-party statements. Khan reportedly spoke in favour of the BJP while being interviewed by a local news channel.

Khan said that Congress and TRS parties would only win 20 to 30 seats, AIMIM would retain its number of seats, and BJP would emerge as single largest party by winning 30 to 40 seats.“The Congress, TRS, and AIMIM would forge an alliance to form the next government in the State. KT Rama Rao and Revanth Reddy will share the Chief Minister post for two equal terms,” he said. Khan has been making anti-Congress statements despite continuing his association with the party.

