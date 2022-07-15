More Central teams to monitor MNREGA works

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After identifying several discrepancies in the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) during preliminary inspections held between June 9 and June 12, the Centre has decided to deploy more teams to carry out further inspection of the implementation of the scheme in 15 districts in the state.

During the preliminary inspection, issues such as taking of non-permissible work (construction of food grain drying platform), non-compliance of guidelines related to ‘Desilting of Minor Irrigation-Tank’ works, undertaking work on staggered trenches in plain areas (which are useful mainly in hilly regions), splitting of works to avoid approval of the superior technical authority and other procedural violation of guidelines were identified.

Taking into account such implementation issues and lapses, the Union government has decided to deploy more central teams to conduct a thorough scrutiny of implementation of MGNREGA. The teams, comprising three members led by a Director/Dy. Secretary rank officer and an engineer will visit Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Medak, Siddipet, Suryapet, Karimnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mahabubabad, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Adilabad, Rajanna Sircilla and Mulugu districts.

Each team will visit four to six gram panchayats in two mandals of every district covering the works related to ‘desilting of mi-tanks’, staggered trenches, roadside plantation and other works under the NREGA. The focus of the team visit is to ensure transparency and accountability in the implementation of the scheme.

The Ministry of Rural Development, which monitors the implementation of MGNREGA, felt that the inspections will be undertaken as a necessary course correction measure in the process of implementation of the scheme in Telangana.

The purpose of this exercise is to check the actual implementation of the scheme on the ground for course correction, if any, ensuring faithful adherence to the scheme guidelines and philosophy and transparency in execution.

The Ministry pointed out that the primary responsibility for ensuring adherence to the scheme protocols and guidelines rests with the State. The States have been encouraged to set up various monitoring mechanisms, such as inspection by the State government and programme officials, social audit, ombudspersons etc.

Senior officials to check scheme implementation

