Raging Godavari cuts links to Bhadrachalam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: With the Godavari flowing at the danger level, road connectivity to Bhadrachalam has been cut off, leaving the town resembling an island. The district administration is expecting the water level at Bhadrachalam to reach anywhere from 70 to 80 feet by Friday night as the river is receiving massive inflows due to rains in the upper catchment areas. The water level at 5 pm on Thursday was 61.80 feet.

Meanwhile, officials have closed the Godavari bridge for all vehicular and human movement for the next 48 hours to avoid any untoward incidents. With this, vehicles movement to Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh has been restricted. Thousands of vehicles pass through this bridge every day.

Section 144 has been imposed in Bhadrachalam and Burgampad towns to restrict the movement of people on the roads. SP Dr Vineeth G appealed to people not to venture out of their homes as the flood situation is very precarious.

Areas in the town like Vista Complex, Bathing Ghats, Kalyanakatta, the southern side of the temple, Nithya Annadana Satram, Kalyanamandapam, Ashoknagar Colony, Ayyappa Colony, Kotha Colony, Subashnagar Colony and AMC Colony in the town were inundated from the backwaters of the river.

Officials shifted as many as 8,984 persons of 2,619 families from 59 villages of nine mandals to 46 shelters in the district. Road transportation has been cut off to Dummugudem, Cherla, Kunavaram, Chintur, Rajahmundry, Chhattisgarh and Odisha from Bhadrachalam as in many places floodwater is overflowing on the National and State highways. TSRTC has stopped all its buses to Bhadrachalam and agency areas.

Thousands of acres of cotton has been submerged in the district and paddy nurseries have also been affected in some villages.Meanwhile, officials have lifted 23 gates of Taliperu project and are releasing 83,000 cusecs of water into the Godavari.

