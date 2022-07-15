STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Resident doctors in Telangana still not paid stipend

Senior resident doctors had launched a protest across the State demanding payment of stipends that had been pending since November last year.

Published: 15th July 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS classes, Medical students

Image used for representational purposes(Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as two weeks have passed since senior resident doctors in the State called off their strike after assurances from authorities that their demands would be fulfilled, nothing has been done so far.Notably, Health Minister T Harish Rao had issued directions to the Director of Medical Education to look into and resolve the issues being faced by the doctors.

Senior resident doctors had launched a protest across the State demanding payment of stipends that had been pending since November last year. When the demands were unmet, the doctors boycotted emergency services from June 1 for two days. The strike, however, was called off after the Health Minister intervened.

