Submerged Kaleshwaram project depicts failure of TRS govt: Revanth Reddy

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said that it would take another three to four years to restore water pumping from Annaram Pump House.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the Telangana State government’s much-hyped Kaleshwaram project didn’t stand even moderate to high rainfall, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Thursday said that the flooded Annaram Pump House of Kaleshwaram Project shows the failure of the State government. TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said that it would take another three to four years to restore water pumping from Annaram Pump House.

Speaking to the media in Delhi after attending an AICC meeting, Revanth said that the State government has been covering up the issue of the submerged Kaleshwaram project by beefing up security around it. He further alleged that due to corruption in the TRS-led government, the Kaleshwaram project is now in such a state.

Appealing to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to conduct review meetings on the flood situation, Revanth said, “Chief Minister should lower the curtains for political dramas and constitute a team for effective flood management.”He also asked the State BJP brass to bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take stock of the flood situation in the State and release funds for disaster management and flood victims.
Speaking about Rahul Gandhi’s proposed Bharat Jodo Yatra, Revanth said that the party had asked Rahul

Gandhi to tour from Kashi to Kanyakumari to apprise the people of the ‘misgovernance’ of the BJP government at the Centre. He said that Rahul’s tour would enter Telangana in Maktal and proceed to Nanded through Jukkal.

