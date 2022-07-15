STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana floods: Inflows into Kadam project ease

Meanwhile, two farmers stuck on top of a water tank in Somanpalli village of Chennur mandal were rescued by a Air Force chopper.

Water flows out of the Kadam project after officials lifted three gates.

Water flows out of the Kadam project after officials lifted three gates. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Residents of 25 villages downstream of Kadam project heaved a sigh of relief as inflows into the dam decreased to 1.98 lakh cusecs on Thursday morning from 5 lakh cusecs the previous day. Irrigation authorities, however, are closely monitoring the situation at the project.

Around 3,000 people from Kadam and Dasturabad mandals were shifted to shelters on Wednesday as fears peaked that the project might be wa-shed away after a portion of the left bank canal suffered a breach due to unabated rainfall and massive inflows into the dam. A few colonies and villages in Mancherial district are inundated following release of water from Yellampalli and Rallavagu projects. Rescue teams are evacuating families from these colonies.

Woman washed away

D Shobharani, a 29-year-old resident of Vadial village in Laxmanchanda mandal was washed away in floodwaters in Nirmal district.Meanwhile, two farmers stuck on top of a water tank in Somanpalli village of Chennur mandal were rescued by a Air Force chopper. The Sripada Yellampelli project, which is receiving inflows of 10,72,745 cusecs, is discharging 10,44,690 cusecs through 52 gates.

