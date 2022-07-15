Telangana floods: Karimnagar heaves a sigh of relief

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A video clip of a man carrying a toddler in a basket on his head on the inundated streets of Manthani town went viral on social media on Thursday, bringing into sharp focus the situation faced by the incessant rainfall that has lashed the State for the last one week.

Elsewhere, 15 members of the family of a priest were rescued from a flooded Gautameshwar temple. The Rajiv Rahadari from Karimnagar to Ramagundam was under a sheet of water, resulting in the police diverting vehicles overnight. However, by Thursday evening, the water receded.

