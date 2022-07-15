STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana floods: Rescue ops underway in agency areas of Mulugu

Authorities are shifting residents from flood-affected villages in Agency areas of Mulugu district.

Published: 15th July 2022 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

A swollen Godavari river at Pushkar Ghat in Rajamahendravaram

A swollen Godavari river at Pushkar Ghat in Rajamahendravaram. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Authorities are shifting residents from flood-affected villages in Agency areas of Mulugu district.With the rise of the God-avari coupled with heavy rains, several low-lying areas along the river have been inundated. Ramannagudem village is one of the most affected areas. Several villages in Mangapet, Eturunagaram, Wazeedu, Kannaigudem and  Venkatapuram mandals have been impacted by the floods.

Officials shifted 4,049 persons — 1,161 men, 1,984 women and 449 children — from flood-affected areas to shelters. District Collector S Krishna Aditya told Express that tribal residents from approximately 25 flood-impacted villages were moved to 37 government shelters on Thursday.

A 20-member NDRF team has been deployed to undertake rescue operations, he said, adding that eight expert swimmers along with speedboats have been pressed into service in each mandal.The third flood warning was issued as the level of Godavari rose to 18 metres in Eturunagaram and Peruru, he said.

Mulugu
