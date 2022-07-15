Telangana HC seeks response form State, Centre on imposing complete ban on PoP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Telangana Government and the Centre to inform by July 21 on the imposition of a complete ban on the use of Plaster of Paris (POP) in the manufacture of Ganesh idols in Telangana whe such a restriction has not been imposed in any other state.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S. Nanda stated that while there were restrictions on the height of Ganesh idols in some states, there was no full ban on the use of POP in the production of Ganesh Idols across the nation.

The court adjourned consideration of two writ petitions, one by OM Praksh and three others, and the other by the Telangana Ganesh Murti Kalakaar Welfare Association, Dhoolpet, Hyderabad. These petitions sought suspension of the orders of Central Pollution Control Board banning the use of Plaster of Paris in making Ganesh Idols in the State.

Both parties are aggrieved by the complete ban on the use of Plaster of Paris in Telangana State. The decision would leave the entire stock of Ganesh idols that were made prior to the break out of Covid-19 worthless while another society that makes Ganesh idols contended that it would deprive them of their livelihood. With the upcoming Ganesh Festival in mind, both the petitioners urged the court to hear their Writ Petitions.

In accordance with Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Central Pollution Control Board has issued a complete ban on the use of plaster of Paris in the creation of Ganesh idols in the state, and the state was adhering to this order, Special Government Pleader Radhiv Reddy, informed the court.

The Central Pollution Control Board does not have the authority to completely restrict the sale of Plaster of Paris because it is only used sparingly and does not contribute to pollution, according to the petitioners’ counsels who appeared before the court.

