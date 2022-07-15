STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh yet to hand over irrigation projects to River Management Boards

The Ministry initially gave six months time to bring all the projects under the control of the Boards for maintenance and operation purpose.

Published: 15th July 2022 05:23 AM

The State Irrigation officials on Thursday urged the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to take into account only 20 per cent of the water drawn for domestic and drinking water purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even after a year of the Jal Shakti Ministry issuing a gazette notification to bring irrigation projects of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana under the control of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB), there is no unanimity between the officials of AP and Telangana over handing over the projects to the Boards.

The Ministry initially gave six months time to bring all the projects under the control of the Boards for maintenance and operation purpose. Later, the deadline was extended for another six months, which was completed on Thursday.

Telangana decided to hand over Peddavagu project, an inter-State project on Godavari, but the AP government refused to handover its projects to GRMB. AP stated that if Telangana handed over all its projects, then it would handover its projects to the river boards.

Telangana demanded that AP follow the curve rules prescribed by the Tribunal for projects on Krishna river. Till then, Telangana is unwilling to handover its projects. The Boards are expected to convene further meetings to elicit the views of the officials of AP and Telangana. The Boards cannot take control of the projects on their own unless the respective States hand over the projects.

Water brawl
AP government stated that if Telangana handed over all its projects, then it would handover its projects to river boards

