Vemula Prashanth Reddy inspects flood-hit areas in Nizamabad

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Roads & Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy visited the flood-affected areas and the temporary shelters set up by the administration in Nizamabad on Thursday. He also inspected the Nizamsagar canal, which is filled to the brim.

Locals in relief camps complained that residents living in low-lying areas have to deal with such situations every year and urged the government to intervene. Prashanth asserted that the priority of the State government was to keep everyone safe and for that reason, relief camps with food and accommodation facilities have been arranged.

After the water level drops, teams of officials would be visiting affected areas to estimate the extent of damages, he added.Later in the day, he also inspected affected areas in the Balkonda assembly segment.

