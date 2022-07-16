Body of scribe washed away found after four days

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Four days after the car he was travelling in was washed away, the body of Md. Zameer, 40, a vernacular TV channel reporter, was found in floodwaters at Ramojipet of Raikal mandal on Friday.On Thursday, after the floodwaters receded, the ill-fated car was spotted and extracted from the slush using JCBs.

A further search led rescue workers to the body stuck in the bushes. Journalists and colleagues expressed shock at the news. It may be recalled that Zameer had gone to cover news of farm workers being stranded in Kurru and was returning when his car was swept away at Ramojipet area on July 11.

JAGTIAL: Four days after the car he was travelling in was washed away, the body of Md. Zameer, 40, a vernacular TV channel reporter, was found in floodwaters at Ramojipet of Raikal mandal on Friday.On Thursday, after the floodwaters receded, the ill-fated car was spotted and extracted from the slush using JCBs. A further search led rescue workers to the body stuck in the bushes. Journalists and colleagues expressed shock at the news. It may be recalled that Zameer had gone to cover news of farm workers being stranded in Kurru and was returning when his car was swept away at Ramojipet area on July 11.