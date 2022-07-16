STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FGG urges KCR to set up Telangana security commission

In a letter to the Chief Minister, the FGG pointed out that both bodies were required to provide relief to the people from the atrocities of the police in the State.

Published: 16th July 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Forum for Good Governance on Friday urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to constitute a State Security Commission and establish a police complaint authority at the district and State levels.In a letter to the Chief Minister, the FGG pointed out that both bodies were required to provide relief to the people from the atrocities of the police in the State.

The FGG recalled that in 2006, the Supreme Court had issued guidelines on police reforms and suggested the constitution of State Security Commission (SSC) and the establishment of the police complaint authority.

As the suggestion was given a go-by, the High Court of Telangana had taken it up as a suo-motu case, after which the State government constituted SSC and police complaint cell on July 7, 2021 by nominating a few people. However, both the bodies had failed to take off.

The FGG said that while the main functions of the SSC were to draft broad policy guidelines, evaluate the performance of the police, and prepare annual reports to be placed before the legislature, it also ensures that the State government doesn’t exercise unwarranted influence or pressure on the police.

M Padmanabha Reddy, Secretary of FGG said that in the absence of such systems, issues like police officers raping women, indulging in land grabbing and amassing huge wealth, could not be curtailed.

