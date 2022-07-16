Flood situation in Mulugu grim

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Normal life remained paralysed in erstwhile Warangal district on Friday also with no let up in the downpour. The lakes and other water bodies are overflowing, leading to the inundation of villages and disrupting vehicular traffic on the roads.

According to Mulugu District Collector S Krishna Aditya, about 5,000 people have been evacuated to relief camps from various villages that have been inundated. “We are monitoring the situation very closely. We are prepared to act at short notice should any em-ergency arise,” the Collector told reporters on Friday.

In Warangal district, Katakshapur lake in Atmakur mandal began flowing over NH-163 that connects Hyderabad with Warangal, the strong current making it difficult for vehicles to pass.

In Medaram village, Jampanna Vagu overflowed and inundated the villages nearby. The flood victims have been shifted to relief camps in Tadvai mandal. Jeedi Vaagu in Et-urunagaram mandal is in spa-te and is flowing over the Eturunagaram-Brahmanapally road.

Mulugu District Collector S Krishna Aditya inspected flood-affected villages in Eturunagaram and Wazeedu mandals. He instructed the revenue and panchayat raj department officials to be alert in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, the water level has touched the 19-metre-mark at Pushkar Ghat at Eturunagaram. The officials issued the third flood warning, They have erected barricades at the ghat and are asking people not to go anywhere near it. The Sammakka Barrage is receiving huge inflows necessitating the officials to open 59 gates to allow the flood waters downstream.The inflows were 26,90,640 cusecs while the discharge was also the same.

