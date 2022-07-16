STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Flood situation in Mulugu grim

Meanwhile, the water level has touched the 19-metre-mark at Pushkar Ghat at Eturunagaram.

Published: 16th July 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

godavari-flood-pti

A swollen Godavari river following incessant monsoon rains, in Bhadrachalam, Telangana, on July 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Normal life remained paralysed in erstwhile Warangal district on Friday also with no let up in the downpour. The lakes and other water bodies are overflowing, leading to the inundation of villages and disrupting vehicular traffic on the roads.

According to Mulugu District Collector S Krishna Aditya, about 5,000 people have been evacuated to relief camps from various villages that have been inundated. “We are monitoring the situation very closely. We are prepared to act at short notice should any em-ergency arise,” the Collector told reporters on Friday.
In Warangal district,  Katakshapur lake in Atmakur mandal began flowing over NH-163 that connects Hyderabad with Warangal, the strong current making it difficult for vehicles to pass.

In Medaram village, Jampanna Vagu overflowed and inundated the villages nearby.  The flood victims have been shifted to relief camps in Tadvai mandal. Jeedi Vaagu in Et-urunagaram mandal is in spa-te and is flowing over the Eturunagaram-Brahmanapally road.

Mulugu District Collector S Krishna Aditya inspected flood-affected villages in Eturunagaram and Wazeedu mandals. He instructed the revenue and panchayat raj department officials to be alert in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, the water level has touched the 19-metre-mark at Pushkar Ghat at Eturunagaram. The officials issued the third flood warning, They have erected barricades at the ghat and are asking people not to go anywhere near it. The Sammakka Barrage is receiving huge inflows necessitating the officials to open 59 gates to allow the flood waters downstream.The inflows were   26,90,640 cusecs while the discharge was also the same.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana floods
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp