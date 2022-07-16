Food poisoning: 400 RGUKT students have lunch, fall ill

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: IIIT-Basara is again in the news, as usual, for the wrong reasons. About 400 students of the first and second year of PUC fell ill after eating lunch served in a mess on the campus in Nirmal district on Friday.

As soon as they had lunch, many of them began throwing up and some of them fell unconscious. The college authorities gave them treatment at the dispensary on the campus and about 15 students whose condition turned critical were sent to a private hospital in Nizamabad. Of them, nine are under treatment at ICU and a majority of them are girls.

The students alleged that after eating egg-fried rice, some of them fell unconscious while others had severe stomach pain. They said they suspected the use of poor quality oil to be the reason for food poisoning.

Nirmal district Collector Mushraff Ali Faruqui and Superintendent of Police Ch Praveen Kumar visited the IIIT-Basara and enquired about the quality of food served to the students and the condition of those who are admitted to the hospital in Nizamabad.

Later he said that the 15 students who were in the ICU in Nizamabad hospital were out of danger. About 14 medical teams were providing treatment to the students at IIIT Basara. Meanwhile, Health Minister T Harish Rao inquired about the health condition of the students with the district Collector and IIIT-Basara Director. He instructed the DHMO to depute special teams to IIIT-Basara to attend to the students.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy spoke to the students about how they were progressing in the hospital and promised them that she would order an inquiry into how the food at the canteen got contaminated.

The students of IIIT Basara had gone on a strike for about a week recently with a long list of demands in which improving the quality of food served to them was included.Meanwhile, NSUI state president Balmuri Venkat was detained upon arriving at the hospital to inquire about the students condition. He was shifted to Fourth Town police station.

Basara food-poisoning: Bandi, Soyam lambast CM

Expressing shock over hundreds of students of IIIT-Basara falling ill after consuming food on Friday, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay condemned the negligent attitude of the authorities and demanded strict action against those responsible for it.

ADILABAD: IIIT-Basara is again in the news, as usual, for the wrong reasons. About 400 students of the first and second year of PUC fell ill after eating lunch served in a mess on the campus in Nirmal district on Friday. As soon as they had lunch, many of them began throwing up and some of them fell unconscious. The college authorities gave them treatment at the dispensary on the campus and about 15 students whose condition turned critical were sent to a private hospital in Nizamabad. Of them, nine are under treatment at ICU and a majority of them are girls. The students alleged that after eating egg-fried rice, some of them fell unconscious while others had severe stomach pain. They said they suspected the use of poor quality oil to be the reason for food poisoning. Nirmal district Collector Mushraff Ali Faruqui and Superintendent of Police Ch Praveen Kumar visited the IIIT-Basara and enquired about the quality of food served to the students and the condition of those who are admitted to the hospital in Nizamabad. Later he said that the 15 students who were in the ICU in Nizamabad hospital were out of danger. About 14 medical teams were providing treatment to the students at IIIT Basara. Meanwhile, Health Minister T Harish Rao inquired about the health condition of the students with the district Collector and IIIT-Basara Director. He instructed the DHMO to depute special teams to IIIT-Basara to attend to the students. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy spoke to the students about how they were progressing in the hospital and promised them that she would order an inquiry into how the food at the canteen got contaminated. The students of IIIT Basara had gone on a strike for about a week recently with a long list of demands in which improving the quality of food served to them was included.Meanwhile, NSUI state president Balmuri Venkat was detained upon arriving at the hospital to inquire about the students condition. He was shifted to Fourth Town police station. Basara food-poisoning: Bandi, Soyam lambast CM Expressing shock over hundreds of students of IIIT-Basara falling ill after consuming food on Friday, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay condemned the negligent attitude of the authorities and demanded strict action against those responsible for it.