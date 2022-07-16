KCR taps regional satraps ahead of monsoon session of Parliament

Kalyan Chakravarthy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the most vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, worked the phone Friday to firm up a strategy to take on the Central government in the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning July 18.

He had a telephonic conversation with West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president also spoke to the close aides of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is undergoing treatment for Covid at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, and enquired about his health.

The official release from the Chief Minister’s Office said Rao has sounded the war bugle and is preparing to hold nationwide protests to “expose the true colours of the Centre.” It talked of a “big battle” in the Parliament session and claimed a positive response to KCR’s proposed democratic fight against the Centre.

Reliable sources told Express that though a wide range of topics came up during his discussions with the other regional satraps, the prominent issues on which they all agreed to stall Parliament were: a) the 50-page Lok Sabha Secretariat’s booklet containing a list of “unparliamentary words” and b) the recent circular prohibiting dharnas, strikes, fast or performance of any religious ceremony in the precincts of the Parliament House.

The list of unparliamentary words includes taanashah, drama, ashamed, betrayed, abused, corrupt, incompetent -- which are commonly used.The opposition parties have already termed the Lok Sabha Secretariat move a “gag order”, notwithstanding Speaker Om Birla’s clarification that no word has been banned and the list was just a compilation of expunged words. KCR, who is scheduled to hold the TRS Parliamentary Party meeting Saturday, appears to have finally decided to sail with the other opposition parties.

His warm welcome to the Opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in Hyderabad and his previous visits to Delhi too could be seen as steps in that direction.His latest move to coordinate floor strategy with other opposition parties in Parliament reinforces the same.But, as one observer put it, the other regional satraps are yet to strike a rapport with the TRS chief — given his history with the Congress and the BJP. KCR, according to him, needs to “implement confidence building measures” with them first. More so, as he is locked in a confrontation with both the BJP and the Congress.

