Meanwhile, in Telangana HC...

By Express News Service

IAS officers’ seniority: HC orders notice to Centre

The Telangana High Court on Friday ordered a notice to senior IAS officer and secretary to the Union Ministry of Personnel and Public Grievances P K Tripathi to respond within two weeks on seniority adjustment of five conferred IAS officials from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The notice was issued by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S Nanda while a contempt case was brought forth by five conferred IAS officers-GSRKR Vijay Kumar, KRBHN Chakravarthy, M Girija Shankar, from the AP cadre, G Kishan, from the Telangana cadre, and retired IAS G Ravi Babu.

Their complaint is that they lost more than eight years of seniority because of too much delay in executing IAS selections through promotion after completing the cadre review, which was supposed to be done once every five years.They said that seniority was not readjusted, despite prior orders from the High Court and the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) to the authorities, notably the union ministry. The petitioners merely requested the fictitious seniority and they did not want any payment of arrears.

SSV Infracon allowed to withdraw plea against painting tenders

Suvarna Sri Venkateswara Infracon LLP (SSV Infracon) filed an interim application on Friday, seeking permission of the High Court to withdraw the petition it filed, opposing the tender/bid document dated May 9, 2022 issued by Telangana State Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation represented by its Chief Engineer for painting to identify government or local body schools under Mana Ooru Mana Badi and Mana Basti Mana Badi programme.

Unexpectedly, the petitioner in this case submitted an interim plea on Friday, seeking the High Court’s permission to withdraw the petition. The court cancelled the interim orders issued in the writ petition and rejected the plea as withdrawn.

