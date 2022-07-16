STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana floods: Centre dispatches Army personnel to help in rescue operations

The infrastructure available with the Singareni Colleries will be used at Bhadrachalam for flood relief operations.

A swollen Godavari river at Pushkar Ghat in Rajamahendravaram

A swollen Godavari river at Pushkar Ghat in Rajamahendravaram. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: With the State government sounding an SOS, the Centre on Friday sent as many as 101 armymen, medical personnel and engineers to help in the rescue operations as the great deluge, caused by the River Godavari continues to play havoc with the lives of the people in villages on either side of the river in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar sought help from the Centre with the Godavari still flowing above the danger mark at Bhadrachalam. The army men will reach Bhadrachalam by late Friday. According to officials, of the 101 men sent by the Centre, 68 are from the Infantry, 10 are medical professionals and 23 are engineers. They will operate as five independent teams to rescue people trapped in inundated and marooned villages.

The Tourism department has dispatched four special boats along with men to Bhadradri-Kothagudem district to assist the officials in rescue and relief operations.  The fire department has dispatched seven boats along with 210 life jackets and lifebuoys. The government has deputed MD of Singareni Colleries N Sridhar as special officer to monitor the relief operations in the district.

The infrastructure available with the Singareni Colleries will be used at Bhadrachalam for flood relief operations. The Chief Secretary reviewed the flood situation and asked the officials to ensure that there is no loss of life due to the floods. 

