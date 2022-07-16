STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana floods: Kadam project safe for now, but officials wary

Published: 16th July 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Water touches the embankment of the Kadam project, left, while temples on the banks of a swollen River Godavari, right, are partially submergerd on Wednesday

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: With the rains finally relenting, the danger to the Kadam project has finally passed, believe officials who are maintaining the quantum of water in the dam at 3 tmcft by discharging the surplus through 16 gates.On Friday, the inflows into the project were put at 14,351 cusecs while the discharge was 18,240 cusecs.

The officials said that they plan to maintain only 3 tmcft of storage since the weatherman has predicted heavy rains in the coming days and also because there are still two months of monsoon season remaining.
The surplus water discharged from the Kadam project through the monsoon season is around 15 tmcft while officials discharged a whopping 19 tmcft in the past five days alone.

Superintending Engineer Sushil Deshpande said that clearing the debris will take two to three days after which a technical team will inspect the dam and give suggestions.He said that the cables used to open and close the gates, as well as the water level meters have been damaged.

Meanwhile, Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, in a review meeting, said that the government has sanctioned the Kupti project and tenders would be called soon. Apart from this, proposals for establishing a hydel power plant in Kupti are being considered.

