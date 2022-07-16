STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana floods: Plug leaks, save life, say Bhadrachalam residents

They alleged the administration failed in plugging the leakage from sluices at the flood bank.

Published: 16th July 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 05:28 AM

Godavari river flows at the 70.3 ft mark in Bhadrachalam on Friday.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Residents of Ayyappa Colony near the Godavari Bridge in Bhadrachalam on Friday staged a dharna demanding that the government take immediate steps to plug the leakage from the pump house near the flood bank.Residents, along with CPM activists, continued their protest at the point of leakage for about two hours.

They alleged the administration failed in plugging the leakage from sluices at the flood bank. “Due to repair work not being taken up, the floodwaters now pose a huge danger to the town. We informed the officials about the leakage of water from the pipe passing through the flood bank but no one responded to our alerts. As a result, water is entering the Colony and has submerged it,” they said.

Bhatti stopped by cops

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who reached Bhadrachalam to meet the flood victims, was stopped at the entrance of the bridge by the police.After a heated argument, the  police allowed three vehicles into the town. The CLP leader visited some flood-hit areas.

