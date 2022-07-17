'Foreigners intentionally create cloudbursts': Telangana CM's conspiracy theory on Godavari floods

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao suspected a "foreign conspiracy" behind the recent cloudburst in Godavari valley, which resulted in heavy floods in Godavari river in the state.

Addressing a meeting in Bhadrachalam, the worst affected area on Sunday, Rao announced this theory: "A new method called cloudburst has come. It is said that there are some conspiracies. We do not know how far it is true. It is said that there are some conspiracies behind this."

"It is said that foreigners intentionally create cloudbursts. They did the same in Leh and Uttarakhand in the past. We heard that now the foreigners are creating cloudbursts in Godavari river valley. We have received gloomy gloomy information on this," Rao added.

He, however, added that the change in climatic conditions would lead to such disasters.

The Chief Minister assured that the State government would find a lasting solution for the people of Bhadrachalam and Burgampad, which were facing problems due to floods in the Godavari river every year.

Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday instructed officials to make available the necessary NDRF personnel, rescue teams and helicopters to carry out public protection measures in the low-lying areas affected by unexpected floods.

An official release issued by the CMO said Rao has asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make a helicopter available following a request by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay, who is supervising the relief operations at the field level in Bhadrachalam where river Godavari is in spate.

ALSO READ | Bolster Godavari banks, stop constructions: Former Polavaram project superintendent engineer

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao suspected a "foreign conspiracy" behind the recent cloudburst in Godavari valley, which resulted in heavy floods in Godavari river in the state. Addressing a meeting in Bhadrachalam, the worst affected area on Sunday, Rao announced this theory: "A new method called cloudburst has come. It is said that there are some conspiracies. We do not know how far it is true. It is said that there are some conspiracies behind this." "It is said that foreigners intentionally create cloudbursts. They did the same in Leh and Uttarakhand in the past. We heard that now the foreigners are creating cloudbursts in Godavari river valley. We have received gloomy gloomy information on this," Rao added. He, however, added that the change in climatic conditions would lead to such disasters. The Chief Minister assured that the State government would find a lasting solution for the people of Bhadrachalam and Burgampad, which were facing problems due to floods in the Godavari river every year. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday instructed officials to make available the necessary NDRF personnel, rescue teams and helicopters to carry out public protection measures in the low-lying areas affected by unexpected floods. An official release issued by the CMO said Rao has asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make a helicopter available following a request by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay, who is supervising the relief operations at the field level in Bhadrachalam where river Godavari is in spate. ALSO READ | Bolster Godavari banks, stop constructions: Former Polavaram project superintendent engineer