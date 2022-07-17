Home States Telangana

Government appoints nodal officers in flood-hit Telangana districts

The officers will have to ensure that there is sufficient stock of medicines and consumables available, while also checking that Information, Education & Communication (IEC) programmes are being held.

Published: 17th July 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

godavari-flood-pti

A swollen Godavari river following incessant monsoon rains, in Bhadrachalam, Telangana, on July 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday appointed Telangana Director of Public Health and Family Welfare (DPH) Dr Srinivas Rao and the Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr Ramesh Reddy as Nodal Officers in the flood-affected districts to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.
The DME will be responsible for organising health camps in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Peddapalli districts while the DPH would take care of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts.

The officers will have to ensure that there is sufficient stock of medicines and consumables available, while also checking that Information, Education & Communication (IEC) programmes are being held.
As the floods in the State are receding, a review meeting was conducted on Saturday by Harish. He ordered the cancellation of leaves of the doctors so that they can attend to the affected persons across the State. Arrangements are being made to ensure that the supply of test kits and medicines is steady, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Health Minister Peddapalli Nirmal Adilabad
India Matters
Questions for MPs for this Monsoon Session
Uproar over the remarks made by the former national spokesperson of the BJP—Nupur Sharma—against Prophet Muhammad
The age of rage and targeted killings 
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rani Agarwal. (Photo | AAP Twitter)
Madhya Pradesh: AAP wins mayor post in Singrauli, garners just 5 corporator seats in 45-member body
(Express Illustrations)
NEET records 95 per cent attendance with record 18.72 lakh applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp