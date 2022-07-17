Government appoints nodal officers in flood-hit Telangana districts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday appointed Telangana Director of Public Health and Family Welfare (DPH) Dr Srinivas Rao and the Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr Ramesh Reddy as Nodal Officers in the flood-affected districts to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.

The DME will be responsible for organising health camps in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Peddapalli districts while the DPH would take care of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts.

The officers will have to ensure that there is sufficient stock of medicines and consumables available, while also checking that Information, Education & Communication (IEC) programmes are being held.

As the floods in the State are receding, a review meeting was conducted on Saturday by Harish. He ordered the cancellation of leaves of the doctors so that they can attend to the affected persons across the State. Arrangements are being made to ensure that the supply of test kits and medicines is steady, he added.

