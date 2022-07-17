Kaleshwaram pump losses would be less than Rs 40 crores: Telangana state advisor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All the entry points for water should be closed and the existing ones repaired to avoid inundation of Kalehswaram pumps in the future, suggests State government advisor (Lift Irrigation Projects) K Penta Reddy. Speaking to VV Balakrishna of TNIE on Saturday, Penta Reddy says that the Kaleshwaram pumps and motors would be restored in the next four to five months.

The restoration work would begin once the floodwaters recede from the pump houses. When Koteshwar hydel project in Uttarakhand and Chutak Hydroelectric Plant in Kargil were submerged, the officials of respective plants hired Penta Reddy as the consultant and restored the plants.



Excerpts from an interview

How many motors of Kaleshwaram have been submerged and what is the way out now?

Penta Reddy: As many as 12 motors in Annaram and 17 at Kannepalli, a total of 29, with a capacity of 40 MW were submerged in the floodwaters.

Any major loss to the motors?

Penta Reddy: Once the waters recede we have to clean the motors and check whether there is any damage. I think the motors can be used, after that, we have to heat the motors with heaters. There will be no damage to motors. Some electric and electronic equipment might have been damaged. The starters, switches and panels have to be replaced.

What is the estimated revenue loss?

Penta Reddy: We are expecting that the loss will be less than `40 crore, `20 crore each for the two pump houses.

Are starters and panels available in the country?

Penta Reddy: The motors were imported from Europe. The designs are with manufacturers in Europe. We have to place orders again with the manufacturers. The guarantee period for the equipment is over.

Has there been any negligence by officials?

Penta Reddy: Operation and Maintenance officials are not at fault. This kind of flood occurs once in 100 years. It is very natural that the pump houses of any project will be submerged in floods. Srisailam and Kalwakurthy too were submerged and restored in the past. The Sarangapur pump house, under construction near Nizamabad which is part of the Kaleshwaram Project (package-20) too, has been submerged in the water last year.

