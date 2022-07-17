KTR meets sparring Telangana party leaders MLA Methuku, Patnam Suneetha Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As tensions between two groups of TRS leaders, MLA Methuku Anand and Patnam Suneetha Reddy, in Vikarabad district escalated, TRS working president KT Rama Rao held a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday to strike a compromise.

Recently, Suneetha Reddy, who is Vikarabad Zilla Parishad chairman, lodged a complaint with the police against the supporters of Methuku Anand alleging that she has been attacked. Further, she also spoke to the media exposing the internal rift in the party. The meeting was reportedly attended by Suneetha Reddy, her husband Patnam Mahender Reddy, Kodangal MLA Patnam Narender Reddy, MLA Methuku Anand, and MP G Ranjith Reddy. Rama Rao is learnt to have instructed the leaders strictly not to enter into any public spats.

