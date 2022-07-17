National ambitions dearer to KCR than helping the flood-hit: Telangana Congress chief Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a blistering attack against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana Congress (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that the CM was busy pursuing his national political ambitions when people of the State were dying due to floods.

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy welcomes new party members at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday | Jwala

Announcing that Congress would raise the issue of floods in Parliament, Revanth said the floods occurred due to illegal sand mining by the kith and kin of the CM. He said Rao had diverted people’s attention from the pressing issues to politics and surveys. “All the surveys indicate that TRS can only win half of what they bagged in the last elections. It means half of the party is either crippled or dead. How can they claim to be a strong party,” he asked.

Revanth was speaking at an event where Kathi Karthika joined the party in the presence of Madhu Yashki and other senior leaders. Meanwhile, he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi explaining the flood situation in the State. He asked the Prime Minister to declare the floods in Telangana a National Disaster and deploy NDRF teams immediately. Stating that the State government had not conducted any assessment of crop loss, Revanth also asked the PM to deploy teams to assess the latest crop loss and release `a 2,000 crore relief package for the State.

