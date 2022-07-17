Telangana CM KCR, governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to survey flood-hit districts
Meanwhile, the Governor will visit flood affected areas in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. The Governor cancelled her visit to Delhi on Saturday.
Published: 17th July 2022 09:10 AM | Last Updated: 17th July 2022 09:10 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will visit flood-affected areas on Sunday. The CM reached Warangal on Saturday and might conduct an aerial survey of flood-hit areas like Kadam, Eturnagaram, Kaleshwaram and Bhadrachalam on Sunday.
According to sources, Rao during the aerial survey would land at some of the places and also interact with the affected citizens. Rao is expected to announce some relief measures. After the aerial survey, Rao will conduct a review with officials and Ministers in Warangal. Rao is also expected to release some funds to take up repairs to damaged roads.
Meanwhile, the Governor will visit flood-affected areas in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. The Governor cancelled her visit to Delhi on Saturday. She informed President Ram Nath Kovind that she was not attending his farewell as she was leaving for Manuguru by train on Saturday to visit places hit by floods.