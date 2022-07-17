Telangana CM KCR tells pink MPs to stall Parliament proceedings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After speaking to the leaders of anti-BJP regional parties against the BJP in the country on Friday on the need to wage a united battle against the centre in the monsoon session of Parliament, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday explained to his MPs his strategy of stalling the proceedings to put the BJP-led NDA on the mat.

The Chief Minister who convened the TRS Parliamentary Party (TRSPP) meeting, exhorted the party MPs not to spare the BJP government during the debates. “Teginchi kotladudu Telangana Raktamlo vundi” (Telangana has a fighting spirit in its blood), Chandrasekhar Rao said and added that the TRS would fight on behalf of the people. He asked the party MPs to have floor coordination with MPs of like-minded parties and register their protests against the undemocratic attitude of the Narendra Modi government. TRSPP leader K Keshava Rao, floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao and several Ministers attended the meeting.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addresses a meeting on Saturday | Express

The Chief Minister, in a bid to inject more fighting spirit into his MPs, said; “I will also come to Delhi during the session, if necessary, to hold discussions with leaders and MPs of anti-BJP parties,” Rao said. He asked them to oppose the Bills being introduced in both the Houses of Parliament.

Anti-Telangana decisions are being leaked, says KCR

Rao wondered how the anti-Telangana decisions taken by the Central government were leaked to social media groups of the BJP. The BJP leadership should explain this, Rao demanded. “Everything is being done in a preplanned manner against Telangana,” Rao alleged.

Issues to be raised by TRS

■ ’Economic sanctions’ on State and cutting the market borrowing limit

■ On the Centre collecting `3,65,737 crore from Telangana in 8 years

■ The Centre, in turn, gave `1,96,449 crore to the State

■ Central devolution in 8 years is `1,17,797 crore.

■ On average, the State is getting only `900 crore funds per year from the Centre.

■ The Centre is trying to stop NREGS works in TS as it did in West Bengal.

■ Centre’s unwillingness to procure custom milled rice from Telangana

■ Implement 15th Finance Commission recommendations

■ Pending dues to State to the tune of `33,818.31 crores should be released immediately.

■ Establish Tribal University, Steel plant, Railway coach factory and sanction roads in LWE areas

■ Refer Krishna river disputes to a tribunal.

■ Reopen cement industry in Adilabad

■ All lands belonging to PSUs in Hyderabad should be handed over to the TS government.

ACTION PLAN FOR GODAVARI AREAS SOON

There was every need to chalk out an action plan to find out lasting solutions to the areas, which were frequently facing problems due to Godavari floods, opined Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

At a review with officials in Warangal on Saturday, Rao said a survey would be conducted along the Godavari and the people in low-lying areas would be shifted to safer places so that they would not be affected by floods in future. Rao will have a detailed review on Sunday at Eturnagaram after the aerial survey.

