Telangana: Floodwater leaks into Ramalayam temple in Bhadrachalam as motors turn defunct

KHAMMAM: Even before the residents of Chapta Diguva near the Ramalayam in Bhadrachalam could heave a sigh of relief as the water started receding, the 500 horsepower (HP) motor installed at the Vista complex to pump water into the flood channel sluice turned defunct. The leakage quickly inundated the temple premises and its vicinity on Saturday.

Hundreds of residents were worried as the water started entering their houses and shops. “If the officials don’t repair the motor immediately, the entire area will be underwater,” said Kuricheti Srinivas, a resident of Chapta Diguva. He added that they had been working since morning to pump the leaked water into the Godavari river.

Water from the Godavari is yet to recede and can be seen near the Ramalayam in Bhadrachalam on Saturday

The district administration and irrigation officials have set up the 500 HP water lifting facility to lift floodwater but all the motors except a 50 HP pump have turned defunct. This is causing the inundation of Ramalayam and Chapta Diguva areas. Locals allege that despite alerting the Irrigation Department, there has been no response so far. “We have taken up the issue with district officials and explained its severity but no one from the administration has come here so far,” Srinivas mentioned. A senior irrigation official said, “We did not expect all motors to suddenly stop working. We can’t do anything right now. All the motors are under the floodwater.”

‘Pumps under water, nothing can be done’

