Home States Telangana

Telangana state EAMCET engineering exams from Monday

In the view of the incessant rains, the State Council of Higher Education postponed the TS EAMCET for Agriculture stream scheduled on July 14 and July 15.

Published: 17th July 2022 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

exam

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 1.72 lakh candidates will be appearing for the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test’s engineering stream exam scheduled from July 18 to July 20.

The examination will take place in 89 centres in Telangana and 19 centres in Andhra Pradesh, with 29,000 candidates taking the examination at each centre. The exam will be conducted in two sessions, the first will begin at 9.30 am and the second at 3:00 pm.

In view of the incessant rains, the State Council of Higher Education postponed the TS EAMCET for the Agriculture stream scheduled on July 14 and July 15. But, the engineering stream exams are being conducted as per schedule.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana EAMCET engineering exams
India Matters
Questions for MPs for this Monsoon Session
Uproar over the remarks made by the former national spokesperson of the BJP—Nupur Sharma—against Prophet Muhammad
The age of rage and targeted killings 
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rani Agarwal. (Photo | AAP Twitter)
Madhya Pradesh: AAP wins mayor post in Singrauli, garners just 5 corporator seats in 45-member body
(Express Illustrations)
NEET records 95 per cent attendance with record 18.72 lakh applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp