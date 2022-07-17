Telangana state EAMCET engineering exams from Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 1.72 lakh candidates will be appearing for the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test’s engineering stream exam scheduled from July 18 to July 20.

The examination will take place in 89 centres in Telangana and 19 centres in Andhra Pradesh, with 29,000 candidates taking the examination at each centre. The exam will be conducted in two sessions, the first will begin at 9.30 am and the second at 3:00 pm.

In view of the incessant rains, the State Council of Higher Education postponed the TS EAMCET for the Agriculture stream scheduled on July 14 and July 15. But, the engineering stream exams are being conducted as per schedule.

HYDERABAD: As many as 1.72 lakh candidates will be appearing for the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test’s engineering stream exam scheduled from July 18 to July 20. The examination will take place in 89 centres in Telangana and 19 centres in Andhra Pradesh, with 29,000 candidates taking the examination at each centre. The exam will be conducted in two sessions, the first will begin at 9.30 am and the second at 3:00 pm. In view of the incessant rains, the State Council of Higher Education postponed the TS EAMCET for the Agriculture stream scheduled on July 14 and July 15. But, the engineering stream exams are being conducted as per schedule.