Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad is all decked up for Bonalu festival

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad is set to welcome devotees for the Bonalu festival from Sunday. All the arrangements for the two-day festivities have been made, said temple authorities. Officials said they are expecting lakhs of devotees this year after the Covid-19 pandemic marred celebrations last two years. A special saree from Pochampally will be offered to the deity, as part of the rituals.

A rangam procession will also be held on Monday, for which an elephant, Gaja Lakshmi, has been brought in from Karnataka. CCTV cameras have been installed inside and outside the temple premises, as part of security arrangements. Big LED screens have also been put up so that devotees can witness the rituals without being inside the sanctum santorum.

Officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TSSPDCL) and the police have been roped in to ensure that the devotees don’t face any hassles.

As the Covid cases are comparatively low this year, the State government has decided to celebrate the State festival Bonalu in a grand manner and has earmarked `15 crore for its celebration. The festival started this year with celebrations at the Golconda Fort on June 29

