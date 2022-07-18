Home States Telangana

After deluge, residents pick up the pieces in Bhadrachalam

The water level was 59.80 feet at 7 pm on Sunday and the third warning was in force. Officials say that they expect the water level to slowly reduce and normalcy to return by Monday evening.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Despite the waters gradually receding at Bhadrachalam, areas in the temple town like Ramalayam, Subashnagar, Kotha Colony, Ayyappa Colony and Reddy Satram are still under floodwaters.Not only this, road connectivity to Dummugudem and Cherla mandals from Bhadrachalam remains cut as the roads remain under a sheet of water. However, the administration has allowed vehicular movement on the bridge to resume and also lifted Section 144 in Bhadrachalam and Burgampad towns from Sunday evening.

The water level was 59.80 feet at 7 pm on Sunday and the third warning was in force. Officials say that they expect the water level to slowly reduce and normalcy to return by Monday evening. With the flood waters receding, officials and medical and health staff are focusing on sanitation and health camps in affected areas and relief camps. Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao has reached Bhadrachalam and is monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, Subashnagar Colony resembled a cesspit after the water receded, with waste and garbage strewn on roads making them unfit to even walk. Residents are seen cleaning their homes and drying most clothes. When asked, they said that no one came to help them. K Subbayamma said, “I lost everything. What is the use of CM giving Rs 10,000?” Another woman N Srilaxmi said all roads were littered with mud and garbage but nobody turned up till now. “We are suffering due to lack of even drinking water and power for the last five days,” she said.

