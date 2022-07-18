Home States Telangana

All arrangements in place for Presidential poll at Telangana Assembly

The ECI authorities have made arrangements for polling in Committee Hall No. 1, Assembly Buildings, and Public Gardens. 

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All arrangements are in place at the State Assembly for the 16th Presidential election, which will be held across the nation on Monday. As many as 119 MLAs from Telangana and one legislator from Andhra Pradesh, who sought the permission of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to cast vote in the State, are likely to cast their votes on Monday. All the MPs from Telangana will exercise their franchise in Parliament.

As the ECI allowed electors in Presidential elections to cast their vote from any polling station in India, M Manugunta Maheedhar Reddy, an MLA from Kandhukur constituency of Andhra Pradesh, has sought permission to cast his vote in Telangana.

The ECI authorities have made arrangements for polling in Committee Hall No. 1, Assembly Buildings, and Public Gardens. The polling will begin at 10 am and will conclude at 5 pm. The ECI authorities said that all the electors who were inside the polling station before 5 pm will be allowed to vote. 

In the State Assembly, TRS has 103 MLAs, AIMIM seven, Congress six and BJP three legislators. Except for BJP, all the remaining parties will be voting in favour of joint Opposition parties candidate Yashwant Sinha. Apart from this, 17 Lok Sabha MPs and seven Rajya Sabha MPs will be voting in Parliament.

The vote value of an MLA is 132. The value of votes for the MLAs will be 15,708. He said that Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj and  Krishna Kumar Dwivedi will be the election observers.

Joint Secretary of State Legislature, Ch Upender Reddy said that the ballot box will be completely under armed guards’ protection till it is handed over to the ECI authorities in Delhi. He said that the ballot box will be sent to Delhi by flight at 6.45 am on Tuesday.

