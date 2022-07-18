Government sets up 289 health camps in flood-affected districts of Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A total of 11,511 patients were treated in 289 health camps set up in eight flood-affected districts on Sunday. The Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Dr Srinivas Rao has appealed to the public to report immediately to nearby health centres if they are suffering from symptoms such as high fever, headache, nausea, eye redness, or loss of appetite. Cumulatively, 24,674 patients have been treated in the health camps since July 16.

The State has directed the officials concerned to form Rapid Response Teams at the district and divisional levels. A war room functioning round the clock has been established at the State-level. The citizens can call helpline number ‘9030227324’ and landline number ‘040-2465119’ in case of grievances. To monitor the health response, the DPH and Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy have been appointed as nodal officers.

