KCR inspects flood-affected areas in Mulugu dist

Rao directed officials that one helicopter each should be kept ready for emergency services in Mulugu and Bhadrachalam.

Published: 18th July 2022 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited flood-affected ST, SC Colonies and embankments along Godavari river in Ramannagudem village in Mulugu district on Sunday. The Chief Minister undertook an aerial survey and also a field visit to assess the damage caused due to the overflowing of water bodies following incessant rains over the past six days.

Rao also performed the ‘Shanti Puja’ on the river Godavari and inspected the embankments. Ministers Satyavathi Rathod, T Harish Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Mulugu MLA Seethakka and district Collector S Krishna Aditya accompanied the CM.

CM interacts with victims

The CM then visited a relief centre and interacted with the flood victims. He said the relief centres will continue to function until the floodwaters recede. Assuring the victims that the State government will stand by them, Rao told them that permanent flood mitigation measures will be adopted to protect villages along the banks of the Godavari river. He assured them that once the flood waters recede, officials will inspect the area and provide assistance. Rao also appreciated the district administration, the police, and the NDRF for their relentless efforts in the flood-hit areas.

Rao undertakes an aerial survey  of flood-hit areas

Later, Rao held a review meeting with Ministers, district officials and duty officers at the ITDA office in Eturnagaram. The CM directed the officials to be alert as there is a possibility of+ heavy rains till this month's end. He instructed the officers of all the departments to work in three shifts and to ensure the safety of people living in low-lying areas by moving them to safer places in a phased manner.

“The previous governments had made temporary constructions, but now the State government will provide funds for permanent constructions to address the recurring floods in Ramannagudem,” he said. He directed irrigation officials to prepare a handbook on floods for future use. He also directed the officials concerned to immediately take up the repair works of Mission Bhagiratha pipes that were damaged in many places due to the floods.  

Special funds

Rao said special funds will be sanctioned for providing immediate assistance to flood-hit districts. “As part of this, Rs 2.5 crore will be given to Mulugu district, Rs 2.3 crore to Bhadrachalam, Rs 2 crore to Jayashankar Bhupalpally district and Rs 1.5 crore to Mahabubabad district,” the CM said.

Rao directed officials that one helicopter each should be kept ready for emergency services in Mulugu and Bhadrachalam. He directed the officials to immediately take up the repair works of roads, old bridges and culverts in the flood-affected areas. He also sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for the development of Pakkapur village.

Damage to roads, and buildings put at Rs 323 cr

The Panchayat Raj Department has estimated that a total of 827 departmental roads and cross drainage works have been damaged in the recent floods, causing losses to the tune of Rs 323.2 crore in the nine erstwhile districts of Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal, Nalgonda, Rangaredy, Medak and Mahbubnagar. Another proposal prepared by the department recorded that 15 panchayat raj buildings were damaged in Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli and Hanmakonda districts, the cost of restoration of which was estimated to be Rs 4.48 crore.

