Home States Telangana

KCR’s conspiracy theory baffles climate experts

According to Dr N Sai Bhaskar Reddy, an international climate change expert, flooding in the Godavari river belt points to lacunae in planning and execution of irrigation projects.

Published: 18th July 2022 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s claim that a foreign conspiracy was behind cloudbursts causing floods in various parts of the country has not only become the butt of ridicule among intellectuals and in political circles but also caused concern among climate change experts, who have started bursting the TRS chief’s bubble on the issue.

According to Dr N Sai Bhaskar Reddy, an international climate change expert, flooding in the Godavari river belt points to lacunae in the planning and execution of irrigation projects. “As the groundwater has already got saturated during the week-long rains, water had nowhere else to go after the subsequent heavy downpour and that caused the floods,” he says.

“The groundwater reached a saturation point due to major irrigation projects. The fast release of water through the floodgates at irrigation projects, population growth in the villages and its resultant occupation of river beds, lakes and streams, and more importantly deforestation have been causing floods more often,” he opines. He also observes that the lack of coordination between the upstream and downstream States and stingy behaviour of upstream states with respect to releasing water during water-scarce periods has also caused an imbalance.

“How much is the demand for water? When has the saturation of groundwater been achieved? When will such rains occur? Will the irrigation projects lead to the realisation of the aspirations of those concerned? All these questions have to be answered while planning for the irrigation systems, which is not being done,” he feels.

“Vector and water-borne diseases, viral fevers will increase. There will be the formation of alkaline soils affecting farming. Not only floods, but we are witnessing heat waves in places like Ramagundam. These will increase. The combination of relative humidity and rising temperatures will become the biggest threat. These are the multiplier-effects of climate change which pose a challenge to humanity,” he notes.

He suggests preparing climate change scenarios for Telangana by experts, as well as creation and dissemination of knowledge base on the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KCR Cliam Foreign Floods Cloudbursts Irrigation Project
India Matters
Changing tides of India’s communal ties
The Babri Masjid before it was demolished. (File Photo)
Babri demolition: Allahabad HC to hear petition challenging acquittal of accused people
Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
US accounts for 23 per cent of remittances to India; share of Gulf region decline
Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Correct ITR form, disclosure of assets: Points to remember while filing I-T returns

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp