Rahul Gandhi has a lot to learn from Telangana, says  TRS MLC Kavitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when the State Congress leaders are making arrangements for Rahul Gandhi’s tour of Sircilla, which is scheduled for next month, TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha wondered where the AICC leader was at present.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, Kavitha asked: “Is Rahul Gandhi even In India. If Rahul ji wants to come to Telangana's Sircilla, he has so much to learn and he can take that (knowledge) back to his own constituency as well. But I and the whole nation are wondering where is he right now?”

TRS MLC K Kavitha carries Bonam on her head during Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu festival in Secunderabad on Sunday. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

“Anybody can learn from Telangana. They can learn from here and go, but my question is — Is Rahul ji even in India? Where is he? We want to know,” she said.

Demanding that the Union government should consider the flood situation as an emergency situation, she said that Telangana was not allocated any kind of flood relief funds, whereas other States have received their due share.

“It is a shared responsibility of both the Centre and the State after any disaster strikes. So, we sincerely urge the Central government to take cognisance of the situation and help the State out in this situation of distress,” she said.

