Home States Telangana

Telangana to administer free Bluetongue disease vaccine to sheeps across state 

Blue tongue disease is a vector-borne viral disease affecting sheep, caused by virus carriers like Culicoides midges.

Published: 18th July 2022 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time in Telangana, a vaccine for the Bluetongue disease will be administered to sheep across the State free of cost, starting on Monday. The Animal Husbandry Department has given instructions to its teams to visit villages and administer the vaccine, keeping in view the threat of diseases in the aftermath of floods and heavy rains to farm animals.

Bluetongue disease is a vector-borne viral disease affecting sheep, caused by virus carriers like Culicoides midges. According to Dr S Ramchander, Director, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department, the virus mainly affects the tongue and mouth of sheep and causes fever in them with temperatures ranging between 104 and 107 degrees Fahrenheit. This year, 1.23 crore vials have been supplied to the department’s field staff, to administer them across the entire State. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Vaccine Bluetongue Sheep Animal Husbandry Department Virus Veterinary
India Matters
Changing tides of India’s communal ties
The Babri Masjid before it was demolished. (File Photo)
Babri demolition: Allahabad HC to hear petition challenging acquittal of accused people
Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
US accounts for 23 per cent of remittances to India; share of Gulf region decline
Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Correct ITR form, disclosure of assets: Points to remember while filing I-T returns

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp