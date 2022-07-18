TPCC to raise flood issue in Parliament, seek relief for victims

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Sunday resolved to raise the issue of floods in the forthcoming session of Parliament and also to insist that the Centre deploys special teams to assess the damage caused and to immediately release flood relief. The State unit of the grand old party has also decided to raise the issue of entitlements provided under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act in the Parliament.

A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had with AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore, elected representatives, former Ministers and DCC presidents to chalk out an action plan on countering the ruling TRS party with regard to floods, podu lands and the unemployment issue.

Speaking on the occasion, Manickam Tagore appealed to his party leaders to generously help the flood victims. He also asked his party cadre to protest in a big way on the day Sonia Gandhi appears before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Coming down heavily on CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said: “With his national ambitions submerged, KCR also ignored the unfolding of national disaster.” The party has also decided to extend financial support of Rs 1 lakh to the family of a journalist who was washed away in the floods.

