117 Telangana MLAs vote in presidential polls

While MIM MLAs reach at the same time to cast ballot, Cong MLAs arrive at different times 

Published: 19th July 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister T Harish Rao arrives at the Assembly to cast his vote for the presidential poll on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Except for two electors from the ruling TRS party, 117 MLAs from Telangana and one MLA from Andhra Pradesh (Manugunta Maheedhar Reddy of Kandukur) exercised their voting right in the 16th presidential election at the Assembly here on Monday. Congress MLA Danasari Anasuya is learned to have made a mistake on the ballot paper.

BJP Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajendar is
all smiles as he arrives to cast his vote on Monday

According to her, she accidentally inked the paper at the wrong place, which possibly falls under the category of an invalid vote. As the rumours spread thick and fast alleging that she voted for the NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu,  Anasuya quashed the allegations. Though she has sought another ballot, authorities refused her request after consulting the ECI authorities.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directly reached the Assembly from his flood-affected areas tour and cast his vote at noon. After testing positive for Covid-19, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar chose to skip the election, though the Covid-19 infected persons were allowed to vote with due precautions. Another TRS MLA Ch Ramesh who is said to be abroad couldn’t attend the polling.

The TRS MLAs reached the polling station from the Telangana Bhavan in a bus under the leadership of TRS working president KT Rama Rao, who was the first person to vote in Telangana. Among the six Congress MLAs, T Jayaprakash Reddy and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy arrived separately at the Assembly building. 

The seven AIMIM collectively reached the Assembly to give their preference in the Presidential election. All three BJP MLAs also exercised their voting right. Meanwhile, the ballot box will be under armed protection on the premises of the Assembly till it is sent to Delhi in the wee hours of Tuesday.

