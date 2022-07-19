Kamareddy: Five killed as auto rams lorry on NH-161

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Five persons were killed when an autorickshaw, moving on the wrong side of road, rammed a lorry in Menoor of Kamareddy district on Hyderabad-Akola National Highway 161, on Monday afternoon.

Banswada DSP Jaipal Reddy along with other police personnel visited the spot. Police said the speeding autorickshaw carrying passengers from Madnoor to Bichkunda was on the wrong side of the road when it collided with a lorry.

The lorry driver tried his best to get out of the way, but the auto came under the lorry, resulting in the death of five persons. The bodies were shifted to Banswada Area Hospital for autopsy. Only two Krishna, 18, and Dudera Bhujang, 40 of the deceased persons have been identified.

