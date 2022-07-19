Meanwhile, in Telangana HC...

By Express News Service

HC favours appointment of deceased SCCL worker’s kin

Telangana High Court Justice B Vijayasen Reddy on Monday directed the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Singareni Collery Company Ltd and the other officials concerned to consider a petitioner’s plea for compassionate appointment in any suitable post within four weeks of receipt of a copy of the order. Kannevena Srivani, a resident of Godavari Khani, Peddapalli District, approached the HC by challenging the impugned order dated January 20, 2020, passed by the Mangar, G.D.K.1 Incline, RG.I area, Godavari Khani, Pedda Palli District, declaring the petitioner herein as invalid for dependent/Compassionate employment on the ground that the petitioner is the sister of the deceased, as illegal, arbitrary, unjust, in violation of the principles of natural justice, and in contravention of Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution. The petitioner’s counsel claimed that a similar situation was brought before the High Court of Jharkhand in Ranchi, wherein the appellant’s (an unmarried sister) request for a compassionate appointment under Clause 9.3.3 of the National Coal Wage Agreement was ordered to be taken into consideration.

PIL against LA notification for Seetarama proj closed

The PIL filed by Sondi Veeraiah from Bhadradri-Kothagudem challenging the preliminary land acquisition notification dated August 24, 2018, for the acquisition of land for Sree Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project, Palvancha has been closed by a division bench led by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S Nanda.

The District Collector who is also the Land Acquisition Officer, Bhadrari-Kothagudem district passed an award, for payment of compensation to all 30 non-tribals whose lands were acquired for the construction of the Sree Sitharama Lift Irrigation Project Palvancha, Bhadradri- Kothagudem. Compensation at the rate of `6 lakh per person, Radhiv Reddy, Special Government Pleader (SGP) Telangana, informed the Court. As the government has now announced that each of the 30 non-tribal (all SCs) landowners whose properties were taken over for the construction of the project have received compensation of `6 lakh each, the high court bench said the PIL stood closed.

HC favours appointment of deceased SCCL worker’s kin Telangana High Court Justice B Vijayasen Reddy on Monday directed the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Singareni Collery Company Ltd and the other officials concerned to consider a petitioner’s plea for compassionate appointment in any suitable post within four weeks of receipt of a copy of the order. Kannevena Srivani, a resident of Godavari Khani, Peddapalli District, approached the HC by challenging the impugned order dated January 20, 2020, passed by the Mangar, G.D.K.1 Incline, RG.I area, Godavari Khani, Pedda Palli District, declaring the petitioner herein as invalid for dependent/Compassionate employment on the ground that the petitioner is the sister of the deceased, as illegal, arbitrary, unjust, in violation of the principles of natural justice, and in contravention of Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution. The petitioner’s counsel claimed that a similar situation was brought before the High Court of Jharkhand in Ranchi, wherein the appellant’s (an unmarried sister) request for a compassionate appointment under Clause 9.3.3 of the National Coal Wage Agreement was ordered to be taken into consideration. PIL against LA notification for Seetarama proj closed The PIL filed by Sondi Veeraiah from Bhadradri-Kothagudem challenging the preliminary land acquisition notification dated August 24, 2018, for the acquisition of land for Sree Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project, Palvancha has been closed by a division bench led by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S Nanda. The District Collector who is also the Land Acquisition Officer, Bhadrari-Kothagudem district passed an award, for payment of compensation to all 30 non-tribals whose lands were acquired for the construction of the Sree Sitharama Lift Irrigation Project Palvancha, Bhadradri- Kothagudem. Compensation at the rate of `6 lakh per person, Radhiv Reddy, Special Government Pleader (SGP) Telangana, informed the Court. As the government has now announced that each of the 30 non-tribal (all SCs) landowners whose properties were taken over for the construction of the project have received compensation of `6 lakh each, the high court bench said the PIL stood closed.