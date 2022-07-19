Home States Telangana

Pics of KCR, MLAs anger team

A Central government team visiting Adilabad district took serious objection to the portraits of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and local MLAs in the rythu vedikas.

Published: 19th July 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A Central government team visiting Adilabad district took serious objection to the portraits of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and local MLAs in the rythu vedikas. They maintained that the construction works were carried out with the help of funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) provided by the Central.

The team inspected MGNREGA works in the Talmadugu and Adilabad rural mandals on Monday. They criticised the Panchayat Raj Department officials for violating norms. Many TRS leaders reportedly told the officials that the State government had earmarked an amount of `22 lakh for the construction of each Rythu Vedika, and thus, didn’t put up pictures of PM Narendra Modi.

