Centre cites ‘10-year’ clause, seeks two more years to fulfil promises

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ‘10 year clause’ in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 is still coming handy for the Union government which is utilising this clause to not implement the promises made to both Telangana and residuary AP as part of the Act.

Among many other assurances that found place in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, the Union government promised to provide a coach factory at Kazipet, a steel plant at Bhayyaram and Tribal University and more.

For the last eight years, the ruling TRS and Opposition Congress have been demanding the BJP-led Union government to fulfil these promises. However, the Centre has been tight-lipped over these demands. In the recent past, after the BJP conducted its national executive meeting in Hyderabad, the TRS and Congress have been cornering the Central government.

On Tuesday, answering a question asked by TDP MP Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told Parliament that a large number of provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (APR) Act, 2014 have been implemented and the remaining provisions are at various stages of implementation.

“Some of the provisions relating to infrastructure projects and educational institutions have a long gestation period for which a time period of ten years has been prescribed in the Act,” the Minister said.

He also informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs held 28 meetings to review the progress of implementation of the various provisions of the Act.

HYDERABAD: The ‘10 year clause’ in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 is still coming handy for the Union government which is utilising this clause to not implement the promises made to both Telangana and residuary AP as part of the Act. Among many other assurances that found place in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, the Union government promised to provide a coach factory at Kazipet, a steel plant at Bhayyaram and Tribal University and more. For the last eight years, the ruling TRS and Opposition Congress have been demanding the BJP-led Union government to fulfil these promises. However, the Centre has been tight-lipped over these demands. In the recent past, after the BJP conducted its national executive meeting in Hyderabad, the TRS and Congress have been cornering the Central government. On Tuesday, answering a question asked by TDP MP Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told Parliament that a large number of provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (APR) Act, 2014 have been implemented and the remaining provisions are at various stages of implementation. “Some of the provisions relating to infrastructure projects and educational institutions have a long gestation period for which a time period of ten years has been prescribed in the Act,” the Minister said. He also informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs held 28 meetings to review the progress of implementation of the various provisions of the Act.