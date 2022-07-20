CLP's Bhatti Vikramarkati slams KCR on Polavaram

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday demanded that the State government should clarify whether the Bhadrachalam flood was due to the construction of the Polavaram project.Addressing a press conference, Vikramarka sought to know what was the State government doing while the Andhra Pradesh government increasing Polavaram project height.“KCR is said to have been monitoring projects on Godavari and Krishna river. Has he not noticed an increase in the height of Polavaram project? Or is he sitting idle even after noticing it,” Vikramarka asked.

