Meanwhile, in Telangana HC...

Express News Service

No forgery in Khanamet land case, say petitioners

Counsel representing film personalities D Suresh and K Raghavendra Rao and others on Tuesday told the High Court that their claim over the 26 acres of land at Khanamet, Serilingampally was authentic. “There is no proof that the documents have been falsified,” counsel said.

The writ was filed by the petitioners who have claimed ownership of the properties through a series of registered sale deeds signed in February 1996 by K. Kousalya and others, who bought them from the original pattadars in 1995.

The relevant lands were handed to the original pattedars by the tahsildar of Hyderabad West on April 8, 1961. The petitioners requested that the names on their revenue records be changed by the MRO in Serilingampally. The MRO sent a proposal to the Joint Collector (JC) of Ranga Reddy District, asking permission to execute the petitioners’ desired mutation.

TS govt lays claim to 300 acres land in Sulthanpally

Telangana government has argued in an appeal before a division bench of the High Court that 300 acres of land in Sulthanpally village, Shamshabad mandal, in Ranga Reddy District were Jagir lands and as such belong to the State as per the AP (TA) Abolition of Jagir Regulation.

The land was in Sy. Nos. 123 to 126, 143 to 150, 152/A, 152/B, 153 and 154, totaling roughly 300 acres, is alleged to be patta land of a Jagirdar. In accordance with Sections, 166B of the AP(TA) Land Revenue Act and Section 9 of the AP Record of Right in Land Pattedar Pass Book Act, 1971, the State Government issued the notification.But the notice was contested by V Tulasiram, a former MP , and five others on the grounds that they had acquired the aforementioned land in 1982 from the original pattedars.

