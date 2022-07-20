Home States Telangana

No disaster relief funds released to Telangana in four years, Centre informs LS

The BJP-led NDA government on Tuesday told Parliament that there no funds have been released towards the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

Published: 20th July 2022 05:20 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP-led NDA government on Tuesday told Parliament that there no funds have been released towards the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). Answering a question posed by MP Pradyut Bordolol on the NDRF, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha that not even a single rupee has been released towards NDRF for financial years 2018-2019 to 2022-2023 to Telangana. This is in marked contrast to the fact that neighbouring Andhra Pradesh was given Rs 1,004.88 crore in 2018-2019, Rs 570.91 crore in 2019-2020, Rs 657.03 crore in 2020-2021, Rs 351.43 crore in 2021-2022. 

In an apparent response to the MoS’ statement in the Lok Sabha, TRS working president KT Rama Rao tweeted: “Hon’ble @PMOIndia  Is this what “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”& Co-operative federalism means? Telangana has been reeling under heavy floods but not a single rupee granted under NDRF since 2018! Neither did you offer relief to 2020 Hyderabad floods nor to 2022 Godavari floods. Why? (sic)” 

MHA panel to assess flood damage, says Bandi

Soon after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said that a high-power panel appointed by the Union Home Ministry will visit Telangana state to assess the damage caused by the recent rains and floods. Taking to Twitter, Sanjay said that he had briefed Shah of the flood and the devastation caused by the recent rains.  

