One senior officer to observe each flood-hit mandal: CS Somesh Kumar

The Chief Secretary held a teleconference with the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district Collector and other senior officials on the progress of relief and rehabilitation measures in the district. 

Published: 20th July 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday said that one senior officer has been appointed for every mandal in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district to supervise flood relief activities.

Senior IAS officers Rajat Kumar Saini and Khammam Collector VP Gautham, , are supervising all relief and rehabilitation activities in the district along with the Director PR&RD, and Director, Public Health, the Chief Secretary said. 

BHADRACHALAM RELIEF WORKS

Separate teams constituted with medical, electricity and sanitation wings in every village to take up relief activities.

PR department  deployed 4,100 sanitation staff from other districts 

400 sanitation staff from the MAUD department also drafted along with mobile toilets and emergency material

436 medical camps have been arranged in the district. No cases of dengue or malaria reported so far

DMHO, Malaria officers appointed in each mandal to supervise health services. Pregnant women and those who require medical assistance shifted to nearby PHCs. Medical camps arranged at all rehabilitation centres

